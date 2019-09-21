European round-up: Aaron Ramsey and Philippe Coutinho on target as Juventus and Bayern Munich win

Aaron Ramsey scored his first goal for Juventus

Aaron Ramsey was on target in Juventus' 2-1 win over Hellas Verona, while Philippe Coutinho scored his first Bundesliga goal in Bayern Munich's 4-0 win over Cologne. Get all the latest from across Europe here...

Ramsey scores on Serie A debut

Aaron Ramsey scored his first goal for Juventus as the Serie A champions secured a 2-1 victory over newly-promoted Hellas Verona at Allianz Stadium.

Ramsey's goal cancelled out Miguel Veloso's opener for the visitors, who also missed a penalty.

Cristiano Ronaldo was more successful from the spot as Juve completed their comeback in the second half.

It was all straightforward for Maurizio Sarri's side, who needed Gianluigi Buffon to pull off a number of crucial saves to prevent an equaliser.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Juve's winner from the spot

Before the match, there was a small protest outside the stadium in support of the 12 hardcore Juventus "ultra" fan leaders who were arrested on Monday after allegedly making illegal demands to the club to obtain more tickets.

A group of around 20 fans chanted for their release while others handed out leaflets. There were also no flags or banners displayed in the Curva Sud, where the ultras normally gather.

Serie A leaders Inter Milan defeated city rivals AC Milan 2-0 at the San Siro to maintain their 100 per cent start to the campaign.

Inter, who are unbeaten in the last seven league clashes with Milan, grabbed the lead thanks to a deflected strike from Marcelo Brozovic in the 49th minute.

Romelu Lukaku made sure of the win with a 78th-minute glancing header from a Nicolo Barella cross from the left for his third goal since his move from Manchester United.

Inter, who went close to a third when Matteo Poltano clipped the bar and then Andrea Candreva hit the post, have 12 points from four games, two more than defending champions Juventus, who earlier beat Verona 2-1.

Serie A results Udinese 0-1 Brescia

Juventus 2-1 Hellas Verona

AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan

Coutinho on target in big Bayern win

Philippe Coutinho scored his first Bundesliga goal against Cologne

Philippe Coutinho scored his first Bundesliga goal in Bayern Munich's 4-0 win over 10-man Cologne at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Robert Lewandowski kept his scoring run going, grabbing the first two of Bayern's goals (3, 48) to take his league-leading tally to nine in five games.

The visitors played the last 30 minutes with 10 men after Kingsley Ehizibue was sent off for bringing down Coutinho just as the Brazilian was about to score in the 59th minute.

Bundesliga results Schalke 2-1 Mainz (Friday)

Bayern Munich 4-0 Cologne

Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Union Berlin

Hertha Berlin 2-1 Paderborn

Freiburg 1-1 Augsburg

Werder Bremen 0-3 RB Leipzig

Coutinho dusted himself down to score from the penalty spot but had to do it at the second time of asking after too many players encroached into the area on his first attempt

He made no mistake at the second time of asking to score for the first time since joining on loan from Barcelona.

Bayern Munich thrashed 10-man Cologne 4-0

Coutinho then set up Ivan Perisic for Bayern's fourth as Niko Kovac's side finished the day second in the table, two points behind RB Leipzig, who beat Werder Bremen 3-0 in the late kick-off.

Elsewhere, Hertha Berlin defeated fellow strugglers Paderborn 2-1 for their first win of the season, Bayer Leverkusen bounced back from Champions League disappointment with a 2-0 win over Union Berlin and Augsburg salvaged a 1-1 draw at Freiburg.