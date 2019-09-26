Euro papers: Diego Costa could leave Atletico Madrid

Diego Costa could leave Atletico Madrid

The transfer window is closed until January but that doesn’t mean clubs across Europe aren’t scouting players, speaking to agents and putting the building blocks in place for future deals.

Which is why there is plenty of news and gossip emerging from across the continent. And Football Whispers are here to bring you the latest.

Italy

Diego Costa could leave Atletico Madrid next summer with clubs in China and Qatar interested in the former Chelsea striker. Costa has struggled since he rejoined Atleti in January 2018 and has scored just five La Liga goals. (CalcioMercato)

Former Leicester City and Nantes boss Claudio Ranieri could make a return to Ligue 1 management with Saint-Etienne interested in appointing the 67-year-old. (CalcioMercato)

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to offer full-back Thomas Meunier a new contract rather than lose him for nothing next summer. Several Premier League sides have been linked with the Belgian. (CalcioMercato)

Watford scouts attended Brescia's 2-1 defeat to Juventus on Tuesday to run their eye over centre-back Andrea Cistana ahead of a potential move in January. Villarreal are also interested in the 22-year-old. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Spain

Frenkie de Jong has confirmed he turned down Manchester City and PSG before signing with Barcelona. "If it had not been Barcelona it would've been PSG or Manchester City," he said. "My choice was Barcelona because they showed me the most love." (El Periodico)

Frenkie de Jong turned down Man City and PSG

Boca Juniors are set to make a contract offer to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The 37-year-old striker's current deal with LA Galaxy expires in December. (AS)

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol has turned down an offer from president Josep Maria Bartomeu to return to the club as sporting director. (AS)

Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt expected Bayern Munich to make a move for Sebastien Haller before the striker left for West Ham United. "I always thought they would call us at some point for Haller, as a back-up for Lewandowski," sporting director Fredi Bobic said. (Sport Bild)

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche believes Ademola Lookman will become an important part of the club's Bundesliga title challenge. "He didn't play regularly at Everton last season and has to get back to the rhythm. He's on a very good path and will be extremely important for us." (Bild)

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes Philippe Coutinho will bring out the best of Robert Lewandowski "He is a world-class player who makes the difference and is the ideal partner for Robert Lewandowski. We can expect a lot from this duo." (SID)

France

Paris Saint-Germain are considering talks with Neymar over new contract. The Brazilian star remained in the French capital this summer despite wanting to return to Barcelona. (Le10Sport)