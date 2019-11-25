Mario Balotelli: Massimo Cellino defended by Brescia over 'joke' comment

Brescia defend president Massimo Cellino over 'joke' made about Mario Balotelli

Brescia have defended president Massimo Cellino over a comment he made about striker Mario Balotelli's race.

The Serie A club say Cellino, who was the owner and chairman of Leeds between 2014-17, was misunderstood with his remarks on Monday.

When asked about Balotelli, Cellino replied: "He's black, what can I say? He's working on getting lighter himself but he's having a lot of difficulty."

Cellino has been president of Brescia since 2017, following his Leeds departure

Brescia then released a statement in defence of their president, which reads: "Brescia Calcio points out that it was paradoxical joke, clearly misunderstood, which was made in an attempt to play down excessive media exposure and with the intention of protecting the player himself."

Balotelli has struggled since returning to his hometown club and was dropped for Sunday's defeat to Roma, following a dispute with coach Fabio Grosso.

The 29-year-old striker was also the target of racist chants earlier in November, during a match at Hellas Verona.

Cellino signed Balotelli on a free transfer in the summer

Balotelli kicked a ball towards the stands during the second half, before threatening to leave the field because of racist chants and the game was suspended for several minutes.

Hellas Verona were handed a partial stadium ban as a result of the incident, however, the Italian FA appeals court has suspended the closure.

Balotelli rejoined Serie A after three years in the French league and has scored two goals in seven matches, although, he has not been able to help Brescia off the bottom of the table.