Mario Balotelli: Hellas Verona part-stadium ban suspended after abuse towards Brescia striker

Mario Balotelli was racially targeted by Verona fans during the Serie A clash on November 3

The Italian FA appeals court has suspended the partial stadium closure handed to Hellas Verona, after some of the club's fans racially abused Brescia forward Mario Balotelli.

Balotelli kicked a ball towards the stands during the second half of Brescia's away clash with Verona in Serie A, having been targeted by a section of home supporters at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on November 3.

The former Liverpool and Manchester City striker threatened to leave the field because of the racist chants and the game was suspended for several minutes.

Balotelli was visibly distressed following the incident at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi

The 29-year-old was visibly distressed during the Italian top-flight game and had to be calmed down by his team-mates and opposition players.

The court says an additional inquiry is needed before issuing a final decision on the case to identify exactly which section the racist chants came from, as well as further details about what was heard.

The ruling means Verona fans will be allowed into the "poltrone est" section for Sundays match against Fiorentina, which is where the chants came from during the game against Brescia.

Italian FA president Gabriele Gravina, who had applauded the decision by the Serie A judge to close the stadium partially, said he was very disappointed with the ruling from the appeals court.

Verona, who previously appealed the call to introduce a partial stadium closure, have released a statement to say the club is "satisfied" with the decision.

Meanwhile, Balotelli was reportedly sent away from a Brescia training session Thursday by coach Fabio Grosso for lack of dedication.