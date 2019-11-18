European Qualifers round-up: Italy record their biggest win for 70 years with 9-1 victory over Armenia

Italy celebrate during their 9-1 win over Armenia

Italy achieved their biggest win for 70 years by beating Armenia 9-1 in their final qualifier for Euro 2020.

The result was Italy's biggest win since a 9-0 result against USA in 1948.

Italy, which had already qualified for Euro 2020 as Group J winner, ensured they progressed with a perfect record of 10 wins in 10 matches.

Group J P W D L Pts Italy 10 10 0 0 30 Finland 10 6 0 4 18 Greece 10 4 2 4 14 Bosnia 10 4 1 5 13 Armenia 10 3 1 6 10 Liechtenstein 10 0 2 7 2

Italy were 2-0 up after less than 10 minutes and 4-0 at half time following a Ciro Immobile brace, a Nicolo Zaniolo goal, and one for Nicol Barella.

There was a less frantic start to the second period but Zaniolo added another before Alessio Romagnoli bundled in a rebound and Jorginho converted a penalty.

Edgar Babayan pulled one back for Armenia between goals for Riccardo Orsolini and Chiesa.

In the other games, Finland, who guaranteed second place on Friday to qualify for their first major tournament, lost 2-1 in Greece while Bosnia won 3-0 away to Liechtenstein.

Bosnia could still qualify through the playoffs in March.

Robert Mancini waves during the thumping victory

Xhaka nets as Swiss qualify

Switzerland qualified for Euro 2020 with an easy 6-1 win away to Gibraltar in their final Group D qualifying match with Granit Xhaka on the scoresheet.

The Swiss topped the group with 17 points, one ahead of Denmark who also qualified with a 1-1 draw with Republic of Ireland.

Group D P W D L Pts Switzerland 8 5 2 1 17 Denmark 8 4 4 0 16 Republic of Ireland 8 3 4 1 13 Georgia 8 2 2 4 8 Gibraltar 8 0 0 8 0

Needing a draw to qualify, the Swiss went ahead after 10 minutes through Cedric Itten, who had scored on his debut on Friday to give them a 1-0 win over Georgia. Ruben Vargas headed the second from Loris Benito's cross five minutes after half time and Christian Fassnacht added the third seven minutes later after the Gibraltar defence failed to deal with Michael Lang's cross.

Gibraltar pulled one back in the 74th minute when a long throw was headed on at the near post and Reece Styche prodded it in.

But the celebrations did not last long as Switzerland went straight down the other end from the re-start and Benito added a fourth.

Itten took his tally to three in two internationals when he headed the fifth and provided the pass for Xhaka to slot home the sixth as Gibraltar tired.

Five-star Spain make statement

Spain rounded off their qualifying campaign with a 5-0 win at home to Romania on an evening when doubt was cast over whether coach Robert Moreno would take charge of the team at next year's tournament.

Spain had sealed their place at the finals a month ago and clinched top spot in Group F with a 7-0 win at home to Malta on Friday but they still made a flying start and took the lead when midfielder Fabian Ruiz volleyed home in the eighth minute.

Romania had no chance of qualifying from the group but were already assured of a playoff place via the UEFA Nations League.

They spurned a clear chance to level when George Puscas won the ball back in Spain's area but he was thwarted by keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and his side were punished when Gerard Moreno glanced a header into the net to double the hosts' lead.

Moreno put Spain further ahead in the 43rd and sparked the fourth goal when his attempted cross was diverted into the net by Romania defender Adrian Rus for an own goal.

Group F P W D L Pts Spain 10 8 2 0 26 Sweden 10 6 3 1 21 Norway 10 4 5 1 17 Romania 10 4 2 4 14 Faroe Islands 10 1 0 8 3 Malta 10 1 0 8 3

Coach Moreno's position was called into question an hour before the game kicked off as several media reports said he would not take charge of the side at Euro 2020, suggesting Luis Enrique could return after leaving in June for personal reasons.

His side appeared to relax after the break although Alvaro Morata hit the woodwork and substitute Mikel Oyarzabal added a fifth goal in stoppage time with a superb low strike from outside the area.

Unbeaten Spain ended the campaign with 26 points from 10 games, five points ahead of Sweden who also qualified for next year's tournament and beat the Faroe Islands 3-0.

