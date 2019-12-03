European Paper Talk: Lionel Messi issues Barcelona pledge

The January transfer window opens in less than a month's time and clubs across Europe will be busy identifying targets, holding talks with agents, and putting in place future deals.

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from across the continent...

Spain

Lionel Messi will not trigger the clause in his Barcelona contract which enables him to leave the club for nothing next summer. "What I feel for this club goes beyond any signature, any contract or any piece of paper," the six-time Ballon d'Or winner said. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid are determined to secure the signing of Fabian Ruiz from Napoli next summer. The midfielder has also been linked with a move to Barcelona and could cost around £85m. (Cadena SER)

Ivan Rakitic would be open to joining Atletico Madrid or former club Sevilla if he leaves Barcelona in January. (Cadena SER)

Diego Simeone wants Atletico Madrid to sign a striker in January with Diego Costa expected to leave the club. Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno is the Argentine's first choice but there is also interest in Krzysztof Piatek, Andrea Belotti and Edinson Cavani. (AS)

Atletico could look to raise funds in January with the sale of French winger Thomas Lemar, who has scored just three goals since he joined the club from Monaco for £60m in the summer of 2018. (AS)

Italy

Giorgio Chiellini has claimed Real Madrid ensured Cristiano Ronaldo did not win the 2018 Ballon d'Or. "Ronaldo was robbed last season," he said. "With respect, (Luka) Modric, even after his best season, didn't deserve it. There was a signal from Real Madrid, they wanted to stop Ronaldo winning it." (Sky Italia)

Juventus are prepared to make an offer for Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali next summer but will have to pay up to £45m to sign the 19-year-old. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus will demand a fee of £35m for Emre Can in January. Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with the former Liverpool midfielder. (CalcioMercato)

Atalanta will take up their option to sign Chelsea loanee Mario Pasalic permanently at the end of the season. The Serie A side will have to pay around £13m for the Croatian midfielder. (Tuttosport)

France

Juventus won't have a clear run at Sandro Tonali with PSG sporting director Leonardo making the midfielder a priority signing ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. (RMC)

Paris Saint-Germain could make a loan offer with an obligation to buy for Napoli midfielder Allan in January. (Le Parisien)

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has ruled out joining PSG in the future. He said: "Will I play PSG one day? No. I'm very happy at Bayern Munich." (L'Equipe)

Interest in signing Edinson Cavani when his contract at PSG expires next summer is growing. Atletico Madrid and former club Napoli are among the striker's potential suitors, as are David Beckham's MLS side Inter Miami. (Le10Sport)

Germany

Werder Bremen will demand a fee of around £40m for forward Milot Rashica in January. The 23-year-old has been linked with Milan and Crystal Palace in recent weeks. (Bild)