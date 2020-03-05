Coronavirus: Juventus v Inter Milan rescheduled for Sunday behind closed doors

Juventus will host Inter this Sunday with spectators not permitted to attend the match

The postponed Serie A fixture between Juventus and Inter Milan will be played on Sunday behind closed doors, the league have confirmed.

Five Serie A matches which were postponed between Feb 29 and March 2 because of the coronavirus outbreak, including the top-of-the-table clash between Juventus and Inter have been rescheduled for this weekend.

The matches will all be played without spectators following an Italian government decree on Wednesday.

The government has barred the public from all sports events until April 3 in a bid to curb Europe's worst coronavirus outbreak.

The other matches are Parma v SPAL, AC Milan v Genoa, Sampdoria v Verona and Udinese v Fiorentina, while a sixth game, Sassuolo v Brescia, will be played on Monday.

The 27th round of matches, due to be played this weekend, will be rescheduled to a future date.

Second-placed Juventus are two points behind leaders Lazio with a game in hand while Inter are eight behind Lazio with two games in hand.