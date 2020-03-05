SPFL boss warns that coronavirus could have potentially 'dire financial consequences' in Scotland

Celtic are on course to defend their Scottish Premiership title

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster says they would struggle to complete the season if any club was affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The spread of the virus has had a major impact on the world of sport - and Doncaster made his comments after England's Six Nations rugby match against Italy became the latest event to be postponed.

Following discussions with the Government, Scottish football's Joint Response Group updated its members on the latest situation.

Neil Doncaster says clubs need to be vigilant about the threat of a coronavirus outbreak

Given the limitations of the fixture calendar, a view was taken that the SPFL and Scottish FA should "endeavour to complete the season and fulfil their obligations under their broadcasting agreements".

SPFL chief executive Doncaster, though, warned a change in the circumstances could have a major impact on the remainder of the campaign.

He said: "We are taking a pragmatic approach to the current situation and have alerted our members to the fact that, if the outbreak affects the first team of even one SPFL club, it could make completing the SPFL season very difficult, so first-team players and staff should be extremely vigilant.

Ross Co vs Rangers Live on

"Whilst the current, clear advice is that matches should proceed as scheduled, we will obviously prepare for contingencies where matches might have to be played behind closed doors, or even be cancelled.

"With that in mind, we have alerted the Scottish Government to the dire financial consequences facing clubs if the current situation changes and clubs are unable to generate revenue from ticket sales."