Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday offers apology for terrible run

Andy Halliday says Rangers' collapse has been bitterly disappointing

Andy Halliday says he and his Rangers team-mates are playing for their futures, following a terrible run of form.

Steven Gerrard's team were booed off by their fans at Ibrox on Wednesday night after suffering just their second home league defeat to Hamilton in the 94 years.

Rangers have dropped 13 points since returning from the winter break, with the shock loss to Brian Rice's strugglers coming just four days after they were knocked out of the William Hill Scottish Cup by Hearts.

Midfielder Halliday - who is out of contract at the end of the campaign - said: "Everyone should be fearing for their future, it's as simple as that.

"At a big club you're judged on results and the performances you put in on a week-to-week basis.

"It's been 10 weeks now and that's not a blip - that's a complete turnaround in fortunes.

"If you're not performing for 10 weeks, then pretty soon your position in the team comes under question.

"Far too many of us have underperformed for a long period of time, so fans are entitled to have a go."

Halliday admits the scene he encountered after David Mayo's winner for Hamilton was the flattest he has witnessed at Ibrox.

He said: "The dressing room was one of the lowest since I've been here and I've had my fair share of low moments at the football club.

"It's especially more difficult when we put ourselves in a good position going into the winter break and, for it to fall apart so quickly, is bitterly disappointing.

"I can't put my finger on what has gone wrong. All I can do, and I know it's empty words, is on behalf of all the players offer our complete and sincere apologies.

"The performances since the winter break have been absolutely miles off it and we can't put our finger on it.

"For five or six months we looked so dangerous and we're still in European competition (Europa League) and performing really well there - but domestically it's a completely different Rangers.

"It's a special club and a heavy jersey and right now we're not filling it."