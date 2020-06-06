Mario Balotelli: Brescia set to terminate former Liverpool striker's deal
Former Man City striker embroiled in public bust-up after deserting Brescia's return to training ahead of Serie A restart
By Sky in Italy
Last Updated: 06/06/20 11:11am
Mario Balotelli's three-year deal at Brescia is set to be terminated after a public fall-out over the player's training no-show.
The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker has been involved in an acrimonious bust-up with club president Massimo Cellino as he has been deserting the Serie A team's return to training after coronavirus restrictions in Italy were eased.
Brescia offered Balotelli a consensual termination of his contract at the club, but he rejected the proposal and his lawyer Mattia Grassani has now received a letter confirming the player's employment at the club is set to be terminated.
In May, Balotelli was told to train on his own after failing a series of physical tests to which he had been subjected, and the situation escalated day after day.
The 29-year-old has been absent from the team's training sessions in the last few days and has sent the club a medical certificate proving he is suffering from gastroenteritis.
The matter is expected to be resolved by an independent arbitration panel with the player set to submit a claim of wrongful termination.
Balotelli signed for Brescia last August after his deal at Ligue 1 side Marseille ran out and scored five goals in 19 games for his boyhood club this season.
Cellino, the former Leeds owner, said last month that signing Balotelli last summer has been "a mistake".
The Serie A season will resume on June 20, with bottom club Brescia set to travel to Fiorentina on June 22 in their first game.
Serie A return - the new schedule
Saturday, June 20
Torino vs Parma, 1830
Verona vs Cagliari, 2045
Sunday, June 21
Atalanta vs Sassuolo, 1830
Inter Milan vs Sampdoria, 2045
Monday, June 22
Fiorentina vs Brescia, 1830
Lecce vs AC Milan, 1830
Bologna vs Juventus, 2045
Tuesday, June 23
Spal vs Cagliari, 1830
Verona vs Napoli, 1830
Genoa vs Parma, 2045
Torino vs Udinese, 2045
Wednesday, June 24
Inter Milan vs Sassuolo, 1830
Atalanta vs Lazio, 2045
Roma vs Sampdoria, 2045