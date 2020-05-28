Serie A to resume on June 20 following Italian government approval

Juventus are top of Serie A by one point with 12 matches remaining

Serie A will resume on June 20 after the Italian government gave its approval on Thursday.

Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora held a conference call with stakeholders on Thursday where it was confirmed that football can resume, with the target of completing the campaign before the end of August.

Serie A was the first of Europe's major leagues to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with games postponed and played behind closed doors before the league was halted completely.

