Serie A to resume on June 20 following Italian government approval

Last Updated: 28/05/20 7:07pm

Juventus are top of Serie A by one point with 12 matches remaining
Serie A will resume on June 20 after the Italian government gave its approval on Thursday.

Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora held a conference call with stakeholders on Thursday where it was confirmed that football can resume, with the target of completing the campaign before the end of August.

Serie A was the first of Europe's major leagues to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with games postponed and played behind closed doors before the league was halted completely.

More to follow...

