Mauro Icardi: Paris Saint-Germain in race against time to make loan deal permanent

Mauro Icardi joined PSG on loan last summer

Paris Saint-Germain are against the clock to close a permanent deal for Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi.

Icardi has been on loan at PSG this season and there is a £62.8m option to sign him - but that expires this Sunday on May 31.

PSG have been in talks with Inter to try to agree a lower fee, offering £44.7m (€50m) plus a further £8.9m (€10m) in add-ons last week.

Talks are said to be positive and both sides hope to agree in the next four days but - if not - the French champions would also have to renegotiate terms with the player.

If Icardi returned to Inter next week he could not play for them should Serie A resume, after FIFA prohibited the registration of loan players returning from leagues that were abandoned.

Icardi scored 20 goals in 31 appearances for PSG in all competitions, before Ligue 1 was called off in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.