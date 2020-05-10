Cesc Fabregas: Decision to cancel Ligue 1 'maybe too soon'

Cesc Fabregas says it was a big decision to cancel the Ligue 1 season last month

Cesc Fabregas believes the decision to cancel the Ligue 1 season may have been taken too early.

The French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced at the end April that no sporting events, even those behind closed doors, could take place before September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Paris Saint-Germain, who held a 12-point lead over second-placed Marseille when the season was suspended in March, were awarded the Ligue 1 title - their seventh in the last eight years.

Toulouse and Amiens were relegated from the top flight while Fabregas' side Monaco finished ninth, narrowly missing out on a place in the Europa League.

With the Premier League pressing on with plans for Project Restart and the Bundesliga due to resume later this month, the midfielder thinks the decision may have been taken prematurely.

Paris Saint-Germain have won their seventh league title in eight years

"It is a big decision that they took, I understand why they took it," he told beIN SPORTS. "Maybe it was taken too soon, considering a lot of the big leagues are trying to make it happen.

"Although I completely understand the meaning behind it and it's better to be safe in all accounts, because the most important thing is the families and the health of everyone which I support 100 per cent.

The Bundesliga has been cleared to restart on May 16

"But maybe we could have considered doing training by ourselves, individually where you have basically no risk. You're not touching anyone, you're not close to anyone and see if everything was getting closer to football behind played all over the world.

"Obviously, it's very difficult and I understand someone needs to make decisions.

"We just have to do what they're telling us. Difficult moment in our professional lives and personal lives, but we just have to hold on and everything will be fine in the future for sure."