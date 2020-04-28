Coronavirus: Ligue 1 season over, no sport in France before September

Reigning champions PSG currently top Ligue 1 by 12 points

The Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons will not resume after the French Prime Minister announced no sporting events, even those behind closed doors, could take place before September.

The announcement by Edouard Philippe was made as the French government revealed how it intends to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions from May 11.

The Premier League and other European leagues had been given until May 25 by UEFA to provide plans to restart their season.

But the French top flight has called an end to their domestic campaign, following a similar move by the Eredivisie in the Netherlands last week.

Phillipe said: "The 2019-2020 season of professional sports, including football, will not be able to resume.

"It will be possible, on sunny days, to practice an individual sporting activity outdoors, obviously respecting the rules of social distancing.

"It will not be possible, neither to practice sport in covered places, nor team or contact sports."

Further discussions over title, standings

Will Kylian Mbappe's PSG still be crowned champions? Discussions will continue over the final standings

No announcement is yet to be made about whether league leaders Paris Saint-Germain will be awarded the title and how European qualification and relegation will be defined in Ligue 1.

PSG are currently top of the 2019-20 Ligue 1 table with a 12-point lead, while Marseille, Rennes and Lille make up the top four, with Toulouse bottom of the table.

In Ligue 2, the top five teams are separated by just four points with Lorient, Lens, Ajaccio, Troyes and Clermont all targeting promotion.

The French Professional Football League is expected to meet next month to discuss the final standings.

Both PSG and Lyon are still in the Champions League and UEFA announced earlier this month their intention to end the 2019-20 season with the final of Europe's club showpiece on August 29.

UEFA's Executive Committee will hold its next conference call on May 27, where it intends to reach a decision over whether this season's European competitions can be completed in August.

All European leagues have been given until May 25 by UEFA to provide plans to restart their season

England - Premier League

The Premier League will hold further talks this week, as it targets a return behind closed doors in June.

Scotland - Premiership

The SPFL board is due to meet on Monday afternoon for the first time since April 10, when all 42 SPFL clubs voted on proposals to conclude the season below the top division.

France - Ligue 1

The Ligue 1 and 2 seasons will not resume after French Prime Minister Eduoard Philippe declared an end to all sporting events in France until September.

Italy - Serie A

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced professional sports teams can resume training on May 18 with Serie A potentially resuming in June.

Germany - Bundesliga

The Bundesliga is ready to return on May 9 if the German government gives it the green light, league officials have confirmed.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

The Dutch Eredivisie season has been ended with immediate effect, meaning league leaders Ajax have been denied the title. There will also be no promotion to the Dutch Eredivisie or relegation from the top flight, following an agreement reached over a video conference call between the Dutch FA (KNVB) and clubs.

FIFA Medical Committee chairman Michel D'Hooghe believes football should not return until September 1 at the earliest.

The Bundesliga in Germany could be back in early May while 'Project Restart' is hoped could see Premier League games resume behind closed doors in June.

But speaking to Sky Sports News, D'Hooge said: "Football can only be possible if contact is possible again. Football remains a contact sport and avoiding contact is one of the first things everyone says is that you should avoid contact."