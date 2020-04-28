Coronavirus: Monaco's Cesc Fabregas offers to defer £130,000-a-week salary until July

Cesc Fabregas had already agreed to take a 30 per cent pay cut over the next four months

Cesc Fabregas has offered to defer his £130,000-a-week wages until July to ease the financial pressure on his club AS Monaco during the coronavirus crisis.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder has, like his current team-mates, already agreed to take a 30 per cent pay cut over the next four months.

And despite saving his club around €2.2m (£1.92m), Fabregas has also agreed to top up the wages of the staff at the club's training ground, who have also had their salaries cut to reduce the club's costs.

Fabregas joined Monaco from Chelsea in January 2019, and he has made 18 Ligue 1 appearances this season with the club currently ninth.

Cesc Fabregas swapped Chelsea for Monaco last year

With 10 rounds of matches left to play, French football authorities are aiming to restart Ligue 1 on June 17, having last played on March 16.

In a statement released to L'Equipe, following a meeting held last Friday, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) confirmed that the intention is to stage fixtures again from that date, but it was not made clear if games would be played behind closed doors.

French publication L'Equipe have reported that teams would have to play every three days to ensure the regular campaign finishes by July 25, allowing time for relegation and promotion play-offs to be completed by August 2.

On Tuesday, European leagues were given a deadline of May 25 by UEFA to provide plans to restart their season.