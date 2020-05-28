Premier League returns on June 17

Premier League games will return from Wednesday, June 17.

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal will be the first two games when the Premier League resumes next month.

Those two fixtures were originally postponed due to the EFL Cup Final and the rearranged Manchester City vs Arsenal game was due to be broadcast live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

COVID-19 impact on football March 5 - Pre-match handshakes banned in the Premier League.

March 11 - Man City v Arsenal is first Premier League game suspended; Liverpool v Atletico Madrid the last top level game played in England.

March 12 - Man Utd, Wolves play away Europa League ties behind closed doors, Rangers host Bayer Leverkusen in front of fans.

March 13 - Football suspended following an emergency meeting between PL, FA, EFL and WSL

April 15 - SPFL clubs approve plan to end the Scottish Championship, League One and league Two seasons.

May 15 - League Two clubs vote to end the season with immediate effect.

May 17 - Premier League players and staff tested for COVID-19.

May 18 - Scottish Premiership curtailed, with points per game determining league positions and Celtic named champions.

May 19 - Premier League clubs return to socially distanced group training.

May 25 - Women's Super League cancelled, with title and relegation to be determined.

May 27 -Premier League clubs vote to resume contact training.

Every club will have played 29 PL games after the two matches are held on June 17.

Football in England has been suspended since March 13 following an emergency meeting between the Premier League, Football Association, the English Football League and the Women's Super League.

Thursday's conference call was the second meeting of Premier League clubs in the last two days after they unanimously agreed to resume contact training.

There have been 12 positive results across the first three rounds of coronavirus testing at Premier League clubs. Four positive tests were announced on Wednesday evening.

'Testing has provided a degree of confidence'

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Bryan Swanson:

'We have seen a shift in the last couple of weeks that have been helped by the testing. The Premier League clubs have taken part in three rounds of testing and there have been 12 positives cases, but 99.5 per cent of those testing have returned negative results.

'Every positive result will have to have been taken seriously, but the relatively low figures will have given a degree of confidence for those players and managers that they are returning to as safe an environment as possible.

'A lot can happen in the next three weeks but what clubs now have is that definitive line in the sand, they know what they are aiming for in terms of Project Restart. In the case of four of those clubs, they are playing on June 17, with the rest taking part over the weekend of June 19, 20 and 21.

'The expectation from the Premier League is that the remaining 92 fixtures will be completed in a six-week timeframe. A lot of other items remain under discussion, notably where all the fixtures will be played.

'The Premier League are also discussing a Plan B - what happens if there is a second peak of the virus and those fixtures cannot be fulfilled at some point throughout June and July? But clubs have that June 17 target to focus on and that is what they will chase.'

Neville: PL players will be fit for June restart

Gary Neville said this week that Premier League players will only need "two or three weeks" of training to get up to speed.

Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact, following a unanimous vote on Wednesday.

Speaking on The Football Show, he said: "I don't see players' fitness being a concern - I don't see them needing four or five weeks. Even when they've had six weeks off for pre-season, within 10 days of going back in they'd be playing games again in pre-season.

"They wouldn't be 100 per cent fit but these are uncharted times. I wouldn't expect the players to be absolutely perfect. I feel two to three weeks is about right to get them back playing again.

"We're constantly told throughout the season that players are overworked, play too many matches. What we can't have is a situation where the players have had an eight-week break to then say they need six weeks of training to get back to fitness. That doesn't feel right.

"If Harry Kane was borderline fit for the European Championships and was going to be back two weeks before the tournament, he'd be saying he was fit and ready to go. I don't see the difference with this situation.

"If this was a major cup final or league game, and a player had been out for eight weeks with an injury and he only had 10 days of training, he'd be fighting to get into that squad. I don't buy into the need for an extended period of time."

