Serie A announces fixture list for remainder of season

Serie A gets back underway with Torino vs Parma

Serie A teams will play two games a week for the rest of the season once the league restarts on June 20.

There will be matches almost every day from the restart until the final day of the season on August 2.

There are 12 rounds of fixtures remaining, with four other games also outstanding.

Serie A will resume with those four matches which were postponed from previous rounds, starting with Torino vs Parma and Verona vs Cagliari on June 20.

The following day sees third-placed Inter Milan host Sampdoria while Atalanta entertain Sassuolo.

The first full matchday will be on June 22 with three games, including leaders Juventus at Bologna.

Second-placed Lazio, who are one point behind Juve, will play their first game two days later away to Atalanta.

Juventus will host Lazio on July 20.

1:14 Juventus and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey is looking forward to seeing his old Arsenal team return to Premier League action next month, with Serie A set to follow soon after Juventus and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey is looking forward to seeing his old Arsenal team return to Premier League action next month, with Serie A set to follow soon after

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) issued a 40-page document on Monday outlining strict new rules for the resumption of Serie A.

Teams must go on and off the pitch at different times with the number of people in stadiums is limited to 300, including players, staff and journalists.

However, Italian media reports that discussions of allowing limited numbers of fans to attend will be discussed at the federation's next meeting.

Juventus are one point clear of Lazio at the top of Serie A

"It's something I really wish for with all my heart," said FIGC president Gabriele Gravina. "It's unthinkable that in a stadium that can hold 60,000 there's not space for a small percentage of fans with the necessary precautions."

The Italian Cup will be completed in the week before Serie A restarts. The first legs of the semi-finals have already been played: AC Milan drawing 1-1 with Juventus and Napoli winning 1-0 at Inter Milan.

A strict medical protocol has been put in place which includes the contentious, and potentially problematic, regulation that if one person at a club player or staff tests positive for Covid-19, the entire group must go to a training camp retreat for 14 days.

The FIGC hopes that will be shortened if the number of new cases in Italy continues to decrease.

"Football has never asked for shortcuts," said Gravina. "There are clear rules that allow you to continue activity, isolating an athlete or member of staff, and continuing training.

"The hope is that soon there will be a re-evaluation, a week before the start of the tournaments.

"We will send a new proposal in the hope that it can find space in the revision of the rules, which are today creating anxiety and worry in our sport."