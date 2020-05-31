Alexis Sanchez: Inter Milan want Manchester United winger to extend loan

Alexis Sanchez is set to return to Manchester United on June 30

Inter Milan want Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United on a longer loan deal, following the extension of the 2020/21 season in Italy and England.

Inter are believed to be paying just a quarter of Sanchez's £450,000 wages with the current 10-month deal, which is set to end on June 30, expected to cost United around £6m, while Inter have no option to buy.

However, sporting director Piero Ausilio has told Sky in Italy that the Italian club are now looking to extend Sanchez's stay until the end of the Serie A campaign - which will be completed through the summer due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic - much like the Premier League in England.

Sanchez has failed to impress at United since arriving from Arsenal

Sanchez, 31, who has scored five goals in 45 matches for United, picked up an ankle injury in October while on international duty with Chile, just a few months into his loan at the San Siro.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona forward has subsequently failed to score in 11 appearances for Inter since returning to action in January, but Ausilio feels Sanchez could be an important cog for the remainder of the season.

1:57 Sky Sports News' James Cooper explains the complexities of United's bid to extend Odion Ighalo's loan deal at Old Trafford Sky Sports News' James Cooper explains the complexities of United's bid to extend Odion Ighalo's loan deal at Old Trafford

"First of all, let's start from the premise that with all the players our desire is to continue until the end of the Serie A and Europa League season," Ausilio said.

"Our will is to end the season with all these players. If their contracts are ending, we are going to deal with the situation. The only thing that I can announce because it is official is that we practiced our option for [Ashley] Young.

"[But] We rely on Sanchez in these [next few] months, above all to be able to give a definitive evaluation of this player, who was injured and couldn't play for a long time.

"Before this injury he was doing very well. I remember the matches against Barcelona and Sampdoria. That was the Sanchez of his best seasons, both with Udinese and with Arsenal.

"After the injury, he had just little time and then came into this very unlucky period [the coronavirus crisis]. But now since Serie A is resuming he will have the chance to prove his worth and then together we will take a decision.

"But honestly we both have the interest in ending the season in the best way and find an agreement, then evaluate his future."

Inter, who are third in Serie A with 13 games remaining, are currently nine points behind leaders Juventus but have a game in hand over the table-toppers, while Lazio sit between them in second.