Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford fit for Premier League restart, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are back in group training

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba will be fit for the proposed resumption of the Premier League.

Rashford was due to miss the rest of the season after suffering a back injury in January, while Pogba had been out since Boxing Day due to a foot problem.

But the pair of them are back in group training ahead of the Premier League's Project Restart and are making good progress, says Solskjaer.

"They're looking good, they've joined training now and they've done everything the other boys have been doing. No reaction so far, touch wood," he told MUTV.

"When we get started, it looks like we can have a full squad to choose from."

The players have been back at Carrington in small groups for the last week and Solskjaer says everything is ready to move to the next phase of training, a topic which will be discussed at Wednesday's Premier League meeting.

"We're back in training which has been great. The boys have been fantastic, the weather's been good and they've enjoyed it," he added.

"Hopefully now we've proved we can do this safely and we can move to the next step. It's been really enjoyable being on the training ground again.

"Everyone's looking sharp, everyone's been in with a good mood and we've been splitting up in groups so [working in] fours and fives together and they've really done well.

"Hopefully, they can as I said, step up and go to bigger training groups but so far it's been good."

Odion Ighalo's future at United is uncertain

Odion Ighalo's loan deal with Manchester United runs out on Sunday, leaving his future at the club uncertain.

His parent club, Shanghai Shenhua, are yet to receive a permanent offer from United.

United remain in talks to extend the 30-year-old's stay at Old Trafford, but the Chinese side will only agree to a permanent deal or an extension to his loan that incorporates an obligation to buy. Ighalo would be likely to cost upwards of £20m.

The loan move, which was finalised on Deadline Day in January, materialised when United were looking for back-up striking options after Rashford picked up that potentially season-ending injury.

Ighalo has been a success during his short spell at Old Trafford, scoring four goals in eight appearances, but with the news Rashford has now recovered, it means United may not be as desperate to extend his stay with only nine league games left to play.

Shanghai Shenhua have offered Ighalo a new four-year deal worth £400,000-a-week to stay in China.

Paul Pogba lacks the Roy Keane factor Manchester United so desperately crave and a replacement with the right mentality and desire must be signed, says Teddy Sheringham.

"People mention top players and captains," Sheringham told Sky Sports. "When things weren't going right in our time, Roy Keane put things right. He would drive our team on, he would dig deep and make sure we had a say in every game we played in because of his desire.

"When you look at Pogba, yes, he may be a talented boy, but does he have the same mentality? Does he really dig deep and get Manchester United out of the mire when the going gets tough? For me the answer is no.

"He gives off the wrong vibe as a Manchester United player. Yes, it's good to be cocky and arrogant at the right times, Dwight Yorke had that as well, a big smile on his face when he played. But Yorke had a desire to do the right things at the right times. You've got to have that, and I don't think Paul Pogba gives you that.

"He would be one that would need to go so that you can get someone in with the right mentality and desire to drive Manchester United out of the position they are in."