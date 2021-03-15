Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus forward’s goalscoring exploits praised by Brazil legend Pele

Brazilian legend Pele has taken to social media to praise the goalscoring exploits of Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward’s hat-trick in Juventus' 3-1 Serie A win over Cagliari on Sunday.

Ronaldo scored a perfect hat-trick inside 32 minutes with a header, a right-footed penalty, and a left-foot shot as Juventus bounced back from their midweek Champions League exit.

Those three goals took the 36-year-old five-time Ballon d'Or winner to an incredible tally of 770 with the player acknowledging the feat on Instagram and praising Pele's impact on him growing up.

Ronaldo wrote: "My everlasting and unconditional admiration for mister Edson Arantes do Nascimento (Pele), such is the respect that I have for mid-20th century football, led me to take into account his 767 score, assuming his nine goals for Sao Paulo State Team, as well as his single goal for the Brazilian Military Team, as official goals.

"Today, as I reach the 770th official goal in my professional career, my first words go straight to Pele. There's no player in the world who hasn't been raised listening to stories about his games, his goals and his achievements, and I'm no exception.

"And for that reason, I'm filled with joy and pride as I acknowledge the goal that puts me on top of the world's goalscoring list, overcoming Pele's record, something that I could never have dreamed of while growing up as a child from Madeira."

With FIFA not keeping an official record of all-time goalscoring, it is a benchmark that is open to debate with Pele regarded as third on the all-time list.

Nevertheless, the 80-year-old former Santos striker who helped Brazil win the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970 quickly took to his own Instagram to congratulate Ronaldo on his latest achievement.

"Life is a solo flight. Each makes his own journey. And what a beautiful journey you are having. I admire you a lot, I love watching you play and this is no secret to anyone," Pele wrote.

"Congratulations on breaking my record of goals in official matches. My only regret is not being able to give you a hug today."