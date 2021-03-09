Juventus 3-2 Porto (agg: 4-4): Sergio Oliveira scores twice in Champions League thriller

Sergio Oliveira scored in extra-time to send 10-man Porto into the quarter-finals of the Champions League on away goals despite a 3-2 defeat at Juventus (agg: 4-4).
Porto, who played most of the second leg at a numerical disadvantage after Mehdi Taremi's sending off, progressed on away goals after the tie ended 4-4 on aggregate.
Oliveira also netted Porto's first goal, from the penalty spot, but Federico Chiesa scored twice in the second half to level the tie for Juventus and send the match into extra-time.
- How the teams lined up | Match stats
- Champions League last 16 lowdown
- Champions League news | Fixtures | Tables
- Get Champions League from BT Sport on Sky
Porto appeared to have the game won when Oliveira struck but Adrien Rabiot reduced the deficit three minutes from time to set up a tense finale. However, with 38-year-old Pepe a rock at the heart of the defence, Porto repelled the late siege.
The draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be made at 11am on Friday, March 19.
Trending
- Merson Says: A+ for 'perfect' Tuchel, but job not done yet
- Oblak considered as Man Utd look for new goalkeeper
- Cavani leaning towards Boca Juniors, says father
- Klopp: I'm not available for Germany job
- Sturgeon threatens to stop elite sport after Rangers fallout
- Foster: I wasn't ready at Man Utd, Henderson is
- 'I'd fight my hero Pacquiao - and beat him!'
- Bottas 'doing a Rosberg' vs Hamilton | 'It's make or break'
- Pep: Man Utd can still win Premier League
- Does Bale now have a future at Spurs?
Porto dominated the first half and took the lead in the 19th minute with Oliveira's penalty taking them into the break in front as they looked comfortable at the Juventus Stadium.
But with the first attack of the second half Juve's Chiesa, who scored their goal in the 2-1 last-16 first-leg defeat in Portugal, arrowed a strike into the top corner to give his side hope four minutes after the restart.
The game turned further in Juve's favour as Taremi needlessly got sent off for picking up a second yellow card in the 54th minute for kicking the ball away, with Chiesa levelling the scoreline on aggregate with his head in the 63rd.
The hosts had chances to win the tie but the game went to extra-time and the drama was far from over as Porto won a free-kick which Oliveira drilled home to spark wild scenes of celebration among the players and coaching staff.
Rabiot's header three minutes from time for Juve ensured a grandstand finish in an enthralling encounter, but Porto held on for a famous victory.
Opta stats
- FC Porto progressed in a Champions League knockout tie after winning the first leg for the first time since the 2003-04 quarter-final vs Lyon, going on to win the competition that season.
- This was Juventus' highest-scoring Champions League knockout tie (on aggregate) since March 2016 versus FC Bayern Munich (4-6 on agg), which also went to extra-time.
- Ronaldo has been directly involved in 82 goals in his last 78 UEFA Champions League knockout appearances (67 goals, 15 assists).
- No FC Porto player has scored more penalties in the UEFA Champions League than Sérgio Oliveira (3). Oliveira also netted FC Porto's first direct free-kick in the competition since Casemiro vs Basel in March 2015.
- Juventus' Juan Cuadrado became the first player to create 12 chances in a single Champions League game since Mesut Ozil for Real Madrid vs Spurs in April 2011.