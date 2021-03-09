Juventus 3-2 Porto (agg: 4-4): Sergio Oliveira scores twice in Champions League thriller

Sergio Oliveira scored in extra-time to send 10-man Porto into the quarter-finals of the Champions League on away goals despite a 3-2 defeat at Juventus (agg: 4-4).

Porto, who played most of the second leg at a numerical disadvantage after Mehdi Taremi's sending off, progressed on away goals after the tie ended 4-4 on aggregate.

Oliveira also netted Porto's first goal, from the penalty spot, but Federico Chiesa scored twice in the second half to level the tie for Juventus and send the match into extra-time.

Image: Juventus' Federico Chiesa celebrates with Aaron Ramsey after scoring against Porto

Porto appeared to have the game won when Oliveira struck but Adrien Rabiot reduced the deficit three minutes from time to set up a tense finale. However, with 38-year-old Pepe a rock at the heart of the defence, Porto repelled the late siege.

The draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be made at 11am on Friday, March 19.

Porto dominated the first half and took the lead in the 19th minute with Oliveira's penalty taking them into the break in front as they looked comfortable at the Juventus Stadium.

But with the first attack of the second half Juve's Chiesa, who scored their goal in the 2-1 last-16 first-leg defeat in Portugal, arrowed a strike into the top corner to give his side hope four minutes after the restart.

The game turned further in Juve's favour as Taremi needlessly got sent off for picking up a second yellow card in the 54th minute for kicking the ball away, with Chiesa levelling the scoreline on aggregate with his head in the 63rd.

Image: Juventus' Federico Chiesa celebrates with Aaron Ramsey after scoring against Porto

The hosts had chances to win the tie but the game went to extra-time and the drama was far from over as Porto won a free-kick which Oliveira drilled home to spark wild scenes of celebration among the players and coaching staff.

Rabiot's header three minutes from time for Juve ensured a grandstand finish in an enthralling encounter, but Porto held on for a famous victory.

Opta stats