AC Milan leave pitch after goalkeeper Mike Maignan reports racist abuse in away match at Udinese

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan walked off the field after being subjected to alleged racist chants by Udinese fans during a Serie A game on Saturday - prompting the match to be suspended briefly during the first half.

Shortly after Milan had scored to take a 1-0 lead and Milan was about to take a goal kick, Maignan signalled to his team-mates to stop, walked to the referee and then to the sideline.

Team-mates attempted to console Maignan on the sideline, but then the France international took his gloves off and walked down the tunnel leading off the field.

Maignan had also told the referee about monkey chants earlier during the match, prompting an announcement in the stadium asking fans to stop.

The game resumed about five minutes after the suspension when Maignan and team-mates came back out. AC Milan eventually won the game 3-2.

"There is absolutely no place in our game for racism: we are appalled," Milan said on X, formerly Twitter.

"We are with you, Mike."

Udinese will likely be hit with a partial stadium closure for its next home match.