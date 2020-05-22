Jose Mourinho: I was unselfish when Inter Milan won Champions League

2:32 Ten years since Jose Mourinho guided Inter Milan to Champions League triumph, he tells Sky Italy he never thought it was about him. Ten years since Jose Mourinho guided Inter Milan to Champions League triumph, he tells Sky Italy he never thought it was about him.

Jose Mourinho says his unselfishness was the key to Inter Milan winning the Champions League title 10 years ago today.

In Madrid on May 22, 2010, Mourinho's Inter beat Bayern Munich 2-0 to complete a treble - including Serie A and the Coppa Italia - and become only the fifth manager in history to win Europe's top club competition with two different clubs.

Having already collected two pieces of silverware that season, the Portuguese coach said the deciding factor in beating Bayern was that he was solely focused on how important it was to his players - not to himself.

"In the final against Bayern Munich, there hasn't been a single moment when I thought about myself," Mourinho, the current Tottenham Hotspur manager, told Sky Sports News.

"I never thought 'if we win, I will get my hands on my second Champions League'. I never thought 'if we lift the cup, I will win the FIFA Manager of the year". I never thought about myself. My mind was always fully focused on bringing joy to others.

"For me it was all about the meaning that the cup had for chairman Massimo Moratti, for club captain and legend Javier Zanetti, for all the players, for the fans. For me it was all about being unselfish. I could not be selfish.

Mourinho says it was more important to win the Champions League for people such as Inter chairman Massimo Moratti than for himself

"That is why I felt so special. I felt special because even though it was a very important moment in my carreer too, I managed to keep being humble and calm. I was paying more attention to others' reactions than mine. It was a beautiful feeling because these guys had this effect and power on me.

"I have heard them many times saying I was very important to them, leaving a lifetime mark in their personal experiences. But I want to see it in another way. They were the ones, important to me."