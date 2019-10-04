Davide Zappacosta injury puts extended Roma loan from Chelsea in doubt

Davide Zappacosta's only appearance for Roma came on the opening day of the season against Genoa

Davide Zappacosta suffered a serious knee injury in a training session with Roma on Friday that could bring a premature end to his loan move from Chelsea, according to Sky in Italy.

The 27-year-old joined the Serie A club in the summer, signing an initial six-month loan deal,with an option to extend the deal until the end of the season.

Roma fear the full-back suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage, in which case the injury would likely make him sit out the rest of his contract in Italy.

Zappacosta had previously suffered a calf injury in the warm-up to Roma's derby clash against Lazio in September which kept him sidelined for a month.

He has made just one appearance for Roma as a second-half substitute in the 3-3 draw with Genoa on the opening day of the season.