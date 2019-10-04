Roma News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
More from Football

Davide Zappacosta injury puts extended Roma loan from Chelsea in doubt

Last Updated: 04/10/19 4:29pm

Davide Zappacosta's only appearance for Roma came on the opening day of the season against Genoa
Davide Zappacosta's only appearance for Roma came on the opening day of the season against Genoa

Davide Zappacosta suffered a serious knee injury in a training session with Roma on Friday that could bring a premature end to his loan move from Chelsea, according to Sky in Italy.

The 27-year-old joined the Serie A club in the summer, signing an initial six-month loan deal,with an option to extend the deal until the end of the season.

Roma fear the full-back suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage, in which case the injury would likely make him sit out the rest of his contract in Italy.

Also See:

Zappacosta had previously suffered a calf injury in the warm-up to Roma's derby clash against Lazio in September which kept him sidelined for a month.

He has made just one appearance for Roma as a second-half substitute in the 3-3 draw with Genoa on the opening day of the season.

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the fifth time this year!

Trending

©2019 Sky UK