Tammy Abraham can succeed at international level with England, says Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has backed Tammy Abraham to be a success at international level after the striker was called up to the England squad for the first time in two years.

Abraham's fine start to the season for Chelsea has seen him named in Gareth Southgate's latest squad for England's European Qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

The 22-year-old last played for England two years ago when he made his debut against Germany, before coming off the bench against Brazil four days later.

Having scored his first Champions League goal on Wednesday to take his tally to eight for the season, Lampard believes Abraham has the qualities to succeed on the international stage.

"I'm very happy and I think it's well deserved," the Chelsea boss said. "He's scoring goals regularly for us, everyone knows his form is really good and it's a natural progression for him.

Abraham has scored eight goals in all competitions so far this season

"I don't want to put too much on his shoulders because step by step he's shown that he can score goals - twice in the Championship and now he's showing that he can score goals in the Premier League.

"I want to see him continue playing and scoring goals for Chelsea and then naturally when he goes into the England squad he has all the attributes to go there and be successful.

"It will be another step for him and I'm sure he has those attributes and the attitude to take that challenge of being a goal-scorer for England."

Meanwhile, 21-year-old defender Fikayo Tomori will step up from the U21s into England's senior squad for the first time after establishing himself as Lampard's first-choice centre-back.

Tomori could have left Chelsea on loan in the summer but his impressive form in pre-season, as well as David Luiz's exit to Arsenal and an injury to Antonio Rudiger - provided a chance to stake a claim in the first team.

"I'm absolutely delighted with Tomori because I think Mason [Mount] and Tammy are taking a lot of the headlines this season and rightly so," Lampard said.

Fikayo Tomori scored his first Chelsea goal in the 5-2 win against Wolves in September

"But from seeing Tomori at Derby last year where he was quite quiet, had loads of great talent in him but slightly raw in a way, to then see him play the full season last year when I relied on him hugely and then to come here - I think some people would have easily doubted whether he could step up to the Premier League yet.

"What he's done is shown that he's got great qualities so again it's another natural progression and I'm really pleased for him. He deserves it because he's been a dream to work with day-in and day-out for the last 15 months or so."

Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, where they will be looking to make it four wins in a row in all competitions.

Lampard's side are currently seventh in the table after seven matches, while the Saints are 14th, four points behind their weekend opponents.