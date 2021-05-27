Arsenal transfer news: Roma in talks to sign Granit Xhaka, according to Sky in Italy

Roma are in talks to sign Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, according to Sky in Italy.

The Gunners want a fee in the region of £21.5m (€25m), however Roma want to pay something closer to £10m plus bonuses.

Xhaka was requested by new Roma boss Jose Mourinho, who was named as Paulo Fonseca's replacement in May.

The ex-Tottenham boss is understood to be an admirer of the Switzerland international and said of Xhaka two years ago: "He is the most important man in the entire Arsenal midfield. He's a true leader."

Image: New Roma head coach Jose Mourinho is an admirer of Xhaka

Xhaka joined Arsenal from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016 for a fee in the region of £30m.

He made 33 Premier League appearances during the 2020/21 season, scoring once, and has featured over 160 times in the league since his arrival five years ago.

The 28-year-old came close to leaving the Emirates Stadium in January 2020, amid reported interest from Hertha Berlin, but opted to stay in north London on that occasion.

Sky Sports News have contacted Arsenal for comment.

Image: It could be a busy summer transfer window for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal

Which positions are Arsenal targeting in the summer transfer window? What has Mikel Arteta said? And what do the stats say?

Which positions are Arsenal targeting?

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth writes: "This promises to be another busy summer for Arsenal.

"We shouldn't expect big-money arrivals due to the financial hit the club took during the pandemic - as well as another season out of the Champions League.

"David Luiz will leave when his contract expires next month. There are also question marks on whether striker Eddie Nketiah will stay. Nketiah's contract is up in the summer of 2022 - as is Alexandre Lacazette's. As yet, there has been no news of talks over a new deal for either player.

"Willian is another player who may be allowed to leave, despite having two years remaining on his deal.



"As it stands, on-loan players Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos will return to Real Madrid. Arsenal are thought to be keen on signing Odegaard on a permanent transfer - though they could be priced out of a deal."