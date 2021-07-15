Roma score 10 goals in Jose Mourinho's first game against Serie D side Montecatini

Borja Mayoral scored a hat-trick as Roma beat Serie D side Montecatini 10-0 in a friendly; the match was Jose Mourinho's first game in charge after the ex-Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham boss was unveiled last week

Thursday 15 July 2021 22:37, UK

Jose Mourinho enjoyed a 10-0 win in his first pre-season game in charge of Roma
Jose Mourinho oversaw a goal-fest in his first game as Roma boss, with his new side hitting 10 goals past a lower-league Italian team in a friendly on Thursday.  

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham head coach was appointed by Roma back in May, and was officially unveiled last week.

The Portuguese defended his recent track record during his first press conference, and on the pitch his reign got off to an ideal start.

Roma 10-0 Montecatini

Goals: C. Perez (9'), Mancini (19'), B. Mayoral (34', 54', 88'), Calafiori (35'), Santi own goal (40'), Zaniolo (61', p.), Zalewski (80'), Diawara (86')

Playing in Trigoria, Roma recorded a 10-0 victory in their first friendly of the season against Montecatini, who play in Serie D, which is split into nine regional divisions.

Borja Mayoral scored a hat-trick, with Carles Perez, Gianluca Mancini (not related to Italy's Euro 2020-winning coach), Riccardo Calafiori, Nicolo Zaniolo, Nicola Zalewski and Amadou Diawara also on target in addition to a Santi own goal.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nicola Zalewski and Borja Mayoral celebrate during Roma&#39;s 10-0 pre-season win
"We leave Rome and Trigoria at the end of a wonderful and unforgettable day for which we thank the AS Roma for the hospitality and hospitality," Montecatini said on Facebook afterwards.

"On to the next!" Roma defender Chris Smalling said on Twitter - their next friendly is against Serie B side Ternana on Sunday.

