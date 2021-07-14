Manchester United transfer news: Roma in talks to sign Alex Telles as replacement for injured Leonardo Spinazzola

Roma are in talks to sign Manchester United left-back Alex Telles, according to Sky in Italy.

Telles was signed from Porto last summer for £15.4m to provide competition for Luke Shaw at Old Trafford.

However, the England international responded well to Telles' arrival and had his best season in a United shirt after years of inconsitency, keeping the Brazil international to just nine Premier League appearances.

Roma, now managed by former United boss Jose Mourinho, are in the market for a left-sided defender after Leonardo Spinazzola picked up an injury while representing Italy at the European Championships.

Mourinho confirmed Spinazzola, who was named in the Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament, will be facing a few months out after rupturing his Achilles.

"We all feel sorry about the loss of Spinazzola for a few months but that is football and we have to be ready to start next week," he said on Instagram at the start of July.

Telles, 28, signed a contract with United on Deadline Day in October last year until June 2024, with the option for an additional 12 months.

Marcus Rashford faces approximately 12 weeks out, once the Manchester United and England forward undergoes shoulder surgery later this month, the PA news agency understands.

The 23-year-old made five substitute appearances for the Three Lions during their run to the Euro 2020 final, where he hit the post from the spot in Sunday's penalty shoot-out loss to Italy.

Rashford, who has been met with a groundswell of support in the wake of some sickening abuse, is now set to go under the knife to fix a long-standing shoulder complaint.

PA understands that the forward wanted the operation done straight after the Euros, but it will not be until later in July due to the availability of the requisite surgeon.