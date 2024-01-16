Jose Mourinho sacked by AS Roma after two-and-half years in charge with Daniele De Rossi set to take over

AS Roma have parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho following a poor run of form; the Giallorossi have won just one of their last six Serie A games, and sit ninth in the league; former Roma captain Daniele De Rossi set to be named as Mourinho's successor
Tuesday 16 January 2024 10:13, UK
Jose Mourinho has been sacked after two-and-a-half years in charge at Roma, with Daniele De Rossi set to be named as his replacement.
The Giallorossi have won one of their last six Serie A games and were recently knocked out of the Coppa Italia by city rivals Lazio, where Mourinho was sent off.
They are ninth in Serie A, 22 points behind league leaders Inter Milan.
Mourinho joined Roma in 2021 and spent two-and-a-half years in the role, leading them to the Europa Conference League title in 2022.
The 60-year-old also guided them to the Europa League final last season, where they were defeated by Sevilla on penalties. His contract was due to expire in June.
An agreement with former Roma captain De Rossi to take over is being finalised. Sky in Italy understands De Rossi will take charge until June, with the club having an option to renew his contract based on achievements and results.
Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter, as well as Antonio Conte, were also considered for the role.
A Roma statement read: "We would like to thank Jose on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club.
"We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.
"We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours."
On Tuesday morning, Roma owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin summoned Mourinho to the Trigoria training ground in person.
Sky Italy understands this was not a sudden decision.
The owners told Mourinho of their decision, which was thought out, considering the way the whole season - and particularly the last month - has been going. The club's ownership believe this is the right time to change direction.
Roma's training session was cancelled as a result - they host 18th-placed Verona on Saturday.