Paolo Maldini set for AC Milan technical director role

Maldini made a record 647 Serie A appearances in 24 years at Milan

Paolo Maldini says he is ready to become AC Milan's next technical director following a meeting with chief executive Ivan Gazidis.

The former Milan captain is set to replace Leonardo in the role, while Sampdoria manager Marco Giampaolo is in pole position to succeed Gennaro Gattuso as manager, according to Sky in Italy.

"We are moving towards (it) yes, I am optimistic. I have positive feelings," he told Sky in Italy when asked about his meeting with Gazidis.

Former manager Gattuso left the club by "mutual agreement" in May, while the club accepted Leonardo's resignation after a fifth-placed finish in Serie A saw them narrowly miss out on a return to the Champions League.

Maldini won five European Cups with Milan, including two as club captain

Sky in Italy understands that the pair had both been left frustrated by the club's transfer policy, which is controlled by former Arsenal chief executive Gazidis.

Maldini, 50, had his No 3 shirt retired by Milan after making a record 647 Serie A appearances for the club in a storied 24-year career.

The Italian centre-back won 26 major honours during his San Siro career, including seven Serie A titles and five European Cups.