Zlatan Ibrahimovic buys AC Milan squad PlayStation 5s as early Christmas present

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's AC Milan team-mates Samu Castillejo, Mateo Musacchio and Rafael Leao post pictures of consoles on Instagram

Friday 20 November 2020 17:38, UK

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action for AC Milan during the UEFA Europa League match between Celtic and AC Milan at Celtic Park
Image: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has given his AC Milan team-mates an early Christmas present

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has bought his AC Milan team-mates a new PlayStation 5 console as an early Christmas present.

Sky in Italy understand that the club submitted one order for all squad members who wanted one, and Zlatan paid for the consoles.

Three of his team-mates, Samu Castillejo, Mateo Musacchio and Rafael Leao have posted their new consoles on Instagram accompanied with a thank you message to the 39-year-old.

Leao posted: "Thanks GOAT for the gift", while Castillejo posted a picture of his new toy on top of the spoiler of his Lamborghini.

The new PS5 has been in high demand since Sony released the product on Thursday in Europe.

AC Milan are top of Serie A going into Sunday's clash with Napoli.

