Tiemoue Bakayoko: Chelsea midfielder undergoing AC Milan medical ahead of move to Serie A club

Tiemoue Bakayoko is undergoing an AC Milan medical ahead of joining the club from Chelsea on a two-year deal with an option to buy.

Bakayoko was identified by Milan as a summer target back in June when Sky Sports News reported the Serie A side also wanted Chelsea pair Olivier Giroud and Hakim Ziyech.

Giroud completed his move to Milan in July, and now Bakayoko - who spent the 2018/19 season on loan at the club - is nearing a return to Italy.

The 27-year-old France international has failed to hold down a place in Chelsea's first team since arriving from Monaco for £40m in 2017.

He moved to Milan a year after making 29 Premier League appearances for Chelsea in 2017/18, and he then joined Monaco on loan in 2019/20 and Napoli a season later.

In total, Bakayoko played 43 times for Chelsea across all competitions, scoring three goals and registering three assists.

