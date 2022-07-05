Divock Origi completes AC Milan free transfer after Liverpool exit

AC Milan have completed the free signing of striker Divock Origi after his departure from Liverpool.

Origi ended an eight-year spell on Merseyside to sign a four-year contract with the Serie A champions through to the summer of 2026.

The 27-year-old Belgium international won everything there was to win during his time at Anfield and earned cult-hero status with vital goals on the biggest of occasions.

Having scored twice in Liverpool's famous 4-0 Champions League semi-final triumph over Barcelona in 2019, Origi went on to score the game-clinching second against Tottenham in the final as the Reds claimed their sixth European crown in Madrid.

Origi reserved his best for Liverpool's rivals Everton, with his 95th-minute winner in the 2018 Merseyside derby at Anfield famously marked by Jurgen Klopp racing onto the pitch in celebration, and his sixth derby goal - and last in a Liverpool shirt - sealed a 2-0 victory over the Toffees in April 2022.

Origi's half a dozen strikes against Everton is at least twice as many as he has managed against any other opponent in his Liverpool career, while he scored 11 goals as a substitute in the Premier League, the outright most by a Liverpool player.

He left the club after scoring 41 goals in 175 appearances and joins a Milan side who won their 19th, and first Scudetto in 11 years, under coach Stefano Pioli last season.

