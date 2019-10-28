Franck Ribery: Fiorentina forward gets three-match ban for pushing assistant referee

Franck Ribery twice pushed an official after approaching with "threatening behaviour"

Franck Ribery has been suspended for three Serie A matches after twice pushing an assistant referee in Fiorentina's 2-1 home defeat by Lazio on Sunday.

Footage showed the 36-year-old remonstrating with match officials after the final whistle as Fiorentina protested Lazio's 89th-minute winner.

The Fiorentina players claimed Lazio's Jordan Lukaku had fouled Riccardo Sotil in the build-up to the goal and were angry that the referee did not review the incident on the pitch-side monitor, instead relying on a silent check by the VAR official.

Ribery was sent off after the final whistle against Lazio

Ribery pushed one of the assistant referees before being restrained by team-mates and was shown the red card.

Serie A's disciplinary tribunal said that Ribery had approached the official with "threatening behaviour" and pushed him twice.

In a statement on his Twitter page on Monday, Ribery said: "I am very sorry for last night, I apologise to my teammates, to the coach, to the fans."