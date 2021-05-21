Claudio Ranieri: Former Leicester and Chelsea boss to leave Sampdoria in the summer

Leicester City's Premier League-winning manager Claudio Ranieri will leave Sampdoria when his contract expires at the end of the season.

According to Sky in Italy, the 69-year-old informed the Sampdoria squad and board on Friday that he will not extend the two-year deal he signed when he initially took over at the club in 2019.

Ranieri considers his journey at Sampdoria to be over and will be looking for a new challenge either in Italy or abroad to continue his 35-year career in management.

He will lead Sampdoria for the last time in their final Serie A game of the campaign on Saturday night when they host relegated Parma at Marassi.

Ranieri took over at Sampdoria from Eusebio Di Francesco in October 2019 after the club suffered six losses in their opening seven games and steered the side to Serie A survival.

This season, he has led the Genoa-based club to a ninth-placed finish, beating Serie A champions Inter Milan, Champions League side Atalanta and former club Roma along the way.

Ranieri most famously led Leicester to the unlikeliest of Premier League titles in 2016, taking over a squad which narrowly escaped relegation the previous season and turning them into English champions.

Image: Ranieri won the Premier League with Leicester in 2016

He was sacked in February 2017 with the Foxes one point above the relegation zone despite topping their Champions League group on their European debut.

News of Ranieri's departure from Sampdoria comes on the same day Leicester announced Premier League-winning captain Wes Morgan and left-back Christian Fuchs will leave the club at the end of the season.

Popular midfielder Matty James will also leave the King Power Stadium upon the expiry of his contract, meaning Jamie Vardy, Marc Albrighton, Kasper Schmeichel and Daniel Amartey are the only remaining players from that Premier League-winning season.

Ranieri also spent four years at Chelsea between 2000 and 2004 and had a three-month stint at Fulham in the 2018/19 season.