Bundesliga round up: Bayern Munich heartbreak in thriller, Borussia Dortmund win again

Bayern Munich conceded a last-minute equaliser in a thrilling 3-3 draw while leaders Borussia Dortmund won 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Niklas Sule opened the scoring for the German champions on 17 minutes against strugglers Dusseldorf, who are second bottom after today's action, before Thomas Muller doubled Bayern's advantage three minutes later.

Dodi Lukebakio, on loan from Watford, pulled one back for the visitors just before half-time and the game looked out of sight when Muller added Bayern's third on 58 minutes.

However, 21-year-old Lukebakio made it 3-2 and bagged a 93rd-minute leveller to spark wild scenes in the Allianz Arena away end to continue Bayern's domestic struggles so far this season, with the side sitting fifth.

It was a different story for Dortmund, who are still unbeaten in the German top flight this campaign, as they secured a 2-1 win at Mainz.

Second-half goals from Paco Alcacer and Lukasz Piszczek secured the win, while England international Jadon Sancho completed 90 minutes for the league leaders.

Elsewhere, Schalke beat 10-man Nurnberg 5-2 and second-placed Frankfurt continued their impressive start with a 3-1 win at Augsburg.

RB Leipzig fell to a 1-0 defeat at Wolfsburg while Hertha BSC and Hoffenheim played out an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Last night, Kevin Volland scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen increased Stuttgart's Bundesliga woes with a 2-0 victory.