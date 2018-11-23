Paco Alcacer signs permanent Borussia Dortmund deal after Barcelona loan

Borussia Dortmund have taken up option to buy Paco Alcacer

Paco Alcacer has signed a permanent contract with Borussia Dortmund after impressing on loan from Barcelona.

The 25-year-old moved to Dortmund on a season-long loan in the summer but has now signed a contract until 2023.

Alcacer has been instrumental in the German side's impressive start to the season, scoring nine goals in all competitions so far.

Alcacer has been in fine form this season

"I'm very happy in Dortmund, at BVB and in this wonderful team," Alcacer told the club's website.

"Borussia Dortmund was and is exactly the right decision for me. I'll do everything I can to say thank you for your trust!"

Lucien Favre's team are four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and remain unbeaten domestically after beating Bayern Munich 3-2 before the international break, with Alcacer scoring the winner.

Alcacer celebrates with Jadon Sancho

Dortmund agreed a deal with Barcelona in August to sign the striker for an initial loan fee of €2m (£1.8m), with the Catalans saying at the time that the option to buy Alcacer was set at €23m (£20.9m) plus €5m (£4.5m) in add-on's.

"Today we informed Barcelona that we will take the option to buy Paco," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said.

"Paco is wholeheartedly with us, he has quickly integrated and has become an integral part of our squad. He is a real scorer of high footballing quality, and has already decided some important games for us.

Paco Alcacer in action for Spain

"We look forward to many more goals and assists from Paco in the coming years."

Alcacer scored twice for Spain against Wales in a friendly in October and got another against England in their 3-2 Nations League defeat four days later.

He came through the youth ranks at Valencia and joined Barcelona for £27.3m in August 2016, where he scored 15 goals in 51 appearances, winning a La Liga title and two Copa del Rey crowns.