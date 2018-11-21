Christian Pulisic to discuss Borussia Dortmund future in January

Christian Pulisic has been linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund

Christian Pulisic will discuss his Borussia Dortmund future in January amid reports of a possible move away from the Bundesliga club.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea after falling behind England international Jordan Sancho in the pecking order at the Bundesliga club.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted Pulisic will remain with them at least until the end of the season.

Christian Pulisic captained the USA against Italy

Pulisic - who captained the USA in a friendly against Italy in Belgium on Tuesday - says he remains committed to the club but did not rule out talks on his future in January.

"I'm still focused on Dortmund. We are doing great this season," said Pulisic.

"Once the break comes [in January], that is always when I will have to discuss with Dortmund and see about my future."

Pulisic joined Dortmund as a 16-year-old in 2015 and has made 107 appearances for them, scoring 15 goals.

As well as leading his country out in the 1-0 defeat to Italy in Genk, he also featured for the USA in last week's 3-0 international friendly defeat to England at Wembley.

Borussia Dortmund are top of the Bundesliga, four points clear of second-placed Borussia Monchengladbach and seven points clear of defending champions Bayern Munich, who are fifth.