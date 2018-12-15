Bundesliga round-up: Jadon Sancho registers an assist as Borussia Dortmund go nine points clear

Jadon Sancho had a hand in both Borussia Dortmund goals as they went nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

A 2-1 home win over Werder Bremen was enough to move Dortmund two points further ahead of second-placed Borussia Monchengladbach, who were held by Hoffenheim.

Two goals in eight first-half minutes proved enough in the end, and they took the lead when Raphael Guerreiro's free-kick was headed in by Paco Alcacer after Sancho was fouled.

Sancho went one better for their second, turning inside his man and laying the ball back to Marco Reus who swept into the far corner from 12 yards.

Marco Reus was in fine form to score Dortmund's second

Bremen pulled a goal back through Max Kruse 10 minutes before half-time, but Dortmund held on for their 12th league win from 15 games.

Thomas Muller had a frustrating time in front of goal in his 300th Bundesliga game, but Bayern Munich continued their run of form with a 4-0 win at Hanover.

Joshua Kimmich's second-minute volley from an awkward-looking flick from Muller gave the Bavarians an early lead.

Bayern doubled their lead in the 29th minute when David Alaba rocketed a strike into the top of the net from the edge of the box.

Thomas Muller was left frustrated - but Bayern Munich moved joint second in the Bundesliga

Kimmich then turned provider for the last two goals. In the 53rd minute, he played a low cross for Serge Gnabry who weaved through traffic before toe-poking home from close range.

Ten minutes later, Kimmich floated a perfectly-weighted cross into the path of Robert Lewandowski who headed his 10th goal of the season, going to the top of the Bundesliga scoring charts.

Elsewhere, Borussia Monchengladbach, who started the day in second drew 0-0 at wasteful Hoffenheim. The home team dominated throughout, racking up 22 shots to four for the visitors, but were unable to convert.

Schalke's Bundesliga struggles continued as they were held 1-1 at Augsburg. The visitors thought they had snared the three points in the dying stages after Breel Embolo netted, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Mario Gomez secured a valuable win for relegation-challenged Stuttgart who won 2-1 at home to Hertha Berlin.

Former Germany striker Mario Gomez helped ease the pressure on Stuttgart

Berlin took the lead in the 38th minute through Max Mittelstadt, before Gomez stretched out a leg to tap it into the bottom left corner in the 64th minute.

Gomez added a second just ten minutes later, powering a header into the goal after an expert cross from Christian Gentner.

Fortuna Duesseldorf improved their chances of avoiding the drop with a 2-0 home win over Freiburg thanks to two goals from Kaan Ayhan.