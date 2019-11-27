Jurgen Klinsmann appointed Hertha Berlin manager

Jurgen Klinsmann has previously managed Germany, Bayern Munich and the USA

Jurgen Klinsmann has been appointed as the new head coach of Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

The 55-year-old has signed a deal until the end of the season to replace Ante Covic, who was sacked by the club on Wednesday morning after being appointed in the summer.

Covic had been with Hertha since he signed as a player in 2003, and took a series of coaching roles at the club after retiring from professional football in 2010.

Klinsmann was named on Hertha's supervisory board earlier this month but has now been assigned coaching duties after the club lost their last four Bundesliga games, slumping to 15th place in the Bundesliga with 11 points.

Ante Covic is no longer head coach of Hertha BSC. After intensive discussions, @michaelpreetz and @antecovic14 mutually agreed to terminate his contract. @J_Klinsmann will take over until the end of the season.



The German last managed the USA national team from 2011 to 2016, guiding them to the round of 16 in the 2014 World Cup where they lost to Belgium in extra-time.

He returns to the dugout in his native country after leading the national team to the semi-finals in their 2006 World Cup campaign as hosts and a nine-month stint in charge of Bayern Munich in 2009.

As a player, he spent two seasons at Tottenham across two different spells, scoring 38 goals in 68 appearances, while also playing for Inter Milan, Monaco, Bayern Munich and Stuttgart.

Klinsmann will take charge of his first Bundesliga game as Hertha boss when they host Dortmund on Saturday.