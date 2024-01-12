 Skip to content
FREE STREAM: Watch Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim in the German Bundesliga

Watch Harry Kane in Bundesliga action as Bayern Munich face Hoffenheim with our free streams - both vertical and 16x9! Kick off 7.30pm

Friday 12 January 2024 15:44, UK

Bayern v Hoffenheim live stream
Image: Bayern v Hoffenheim live stream

Harry Kane's Bayern Munich face Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga in a 7.30pm kick-off on Friday night - and you can watch the action with our free streams in 16x9 and vertical.

England captain Kane has been joined by former Tottenham team-mate Eric Dier in Munich and the pair will be hoping Bayern make a winning start to 2024 to fire up their title chase.

You can stream the game on the Sky Sports website and App.

