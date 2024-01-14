FREE STREAM: Watch Bochum vs Werder Bremen in the German Bundesliga

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Free Stream! | VfL Bochum vs SV Werder Bremen | Bundesliga

Bochum host Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Sunday in a 2.30pm kick off - and you can watch the action with our free stream.

Only goal difference separates the sides ahead of a crucial battle in the bottom half of the table.

You can stream the game on the Sky Sports website and App.