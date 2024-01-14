FREE STREAM: Watch Bochum vs Werder Bremen in the German Bundesliga

Watch Bundesliga action as Bochum take on Werder Bremen on Sunday in a 2.30pm kick-off with our free streams...
Sunday 14 January 2024 14:32, UK
Bochum host Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Sunday in a 2.30pm kick off - and you can watch the action with our free stream.
Only goal difference separates the sides ahead of a crucial battle in the bottom half of the table.
You can stream the game on the Sky Sports website and App.
The Super 6 Christmas Rollover hits £500,000! Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.