 Skip to content
Live

FREE STREAM: Watch Bochum vs Werder Bremen in the German Bundesliga

Watch Bundesliga action as Bochum take on Werder Bremen on Sunday in a 2.30pm kick-off with our free streams...

Sunday 14 January 2024 14:32, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Free Stream! | VfL Bochum vs SV Werder Bremen | Bundesliga

Bochum host Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Sunday in a 2.30pm kick off - and you can watch the action with our free stream.

Only goal difference separates the sides ahead of a crucial battle in the bottom half of the table.

Also See:

You can stream the game on the Sky Sports website and App.

Win £500,000 with Super 6!
Win £500,000 with Super 6!

The Super 6 Christmas Rollover hits £500,000! Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.

Trending

Live

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch Premier League, Carabao Cup, EFL, Tennis, NFL and more