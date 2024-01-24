FREE STREAM: Watch Harry Kane and Bayern Munich face Union Berlin in Bundesliga

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Free Stream! | Bayern Munich v 1.FC Union Berlin | Bundesliga

Eric Dier could make his Bayern Munich debut as the Bundesliga champions host Union Berlin on Wednesday evening - and you can watch with our free live stream.

Harry Kane leads the line, having equalled Robert Lewandowski's record of 22 goals in the first half of a Bundesliga season against Hoffenheim 12 days ago.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After Harry Kane levelled Robert Lewandowski's record of 22 goals in the first half of a Bundesliga season, we look at all of their goals side by side. Who did it best?

Bayern are looking to return to winning ways following the 1-0 defeat to Werder Bremen and close the gap on leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Kick-off at Allianz Arena is 7.30pm and you can watch it live via our free stream or on Sky Sports Arena from 7.20pm.

