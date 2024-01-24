 Skip to content

FREE STREAM: Watch Harry Kane and Bayern Munich face Union Berlin in Bundesliga

Watch Bayern Munich face Union Berlin in the German Bundesliga with our free stream here...

Wednesday 24 January 2024 14:13, UK

Free Stream! | Bayern Munich v 1.FC Union Berlin | Bundesliga

Eric Dier could make his Bayern Munich debut as the Bundesliga champions host Union Berlin on Wednesday evening - and you can watch with our free live stream.

Harry Kane leads the line, having equalled Robert Lewandowski's record of 22 goals in the first half of a Bundesliga season against Hoffenheim 12 days ago.

After Harry Kane levelled Robert Lewandowski's record of 22 goals in the first half of a Bundesliga season, we look at all of their goals side by side. Who did it best?

Bayern are looking to return to winning ways following the 1-0 defeat to Werder Bremen and close the gap on leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Kick-off at Allianz Arena is 7.30pm and you can watch it live via our free stream or on Sky Sports Arena from 7.20pm.

Sky Sports viewers will be able to follow the Bundesliga coverage throughout the season.

Bayern Munich
1. FC Union Berlin

Wednesday 24th January 7:20pm Kick off 7:30pm
