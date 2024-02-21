Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich in summer: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Xabi Alonso, Zinedine Zidane potential successors

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso is the preferred candidate to succeed Thomas Tuchel after Bayern Munich confirmed they will part ways with the manager this summer – while they are also looking at Zinedine Zidane and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The pressure increased on Tuchel after Sunday's 3-2 loss at Bochum left his side eight points behind Alonso's Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen and condemned Bayern to a third defeat in a row after they were beaten 1-0 at Lazio in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie last week.

Facing a first trophyless season in 12 years, Bayern's primary plan was to reach the end of the campaign with Tuchel and assess the situation, but they announced on Wednesday that the former Chelsea boss will leave the club.

"We have agreed that we will end our working relationship at the end of this season," said Tuchel.

"Until then, I will of course continue to do everything I can with my coaching staff to achieve maximum success."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as Bochum defeat Bayern Munich 3-2 to mount pressure on Thomas Tuchel as they fail to close the gap on leaders Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen added: "In an open, good conversation we came to the decision to mutually end our collaboration in the summer. Our goal is to carry out a sporting realignment with a new coach for the 2024/25 season.

"Until then, every individual at the club is expressly called upon to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and Bundesliga.

"I also explicitly hold the team accountable in this regard. In the Champions League in particular, after losing 1-0 in the first leg at Lazio, we are convinced we will reach the quarter-finals at a packed Allianz Arena with our fans behind us."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher analyses Bayer Leverkusen's style of football under Xabi Alonso

Work is going on in the background regarding Tuchel's successor and Alonso is considered the preferred solution internally.

The former Liverpool midfielder is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this summer after impressing at Leverkusen.

Klopp has recently hailed the Spaniard as the "standout" manager from the new generation of bosses.

Another of the most prominent candidates Bayern have been thinking about, in the past few hours and days, is ex-Real Madrid head coach Zidane.

There is nothing concrete at this stage, but what Bayern appreciate about the Frenchman is his aura and experience while he is also immediately available.

The 51-year-old, who has been without a job since leaving Real in May 2021, won the Champions League three times in his managerial time at the Spanish club, while he also led them to the LaLiga title twice.

Image: Zinedine Zidane resigned from his second stint as Real Madrid manager in May 2021

Bayern have also been looking at ex-Manchester United boss Solskjaer as a potential interim solution. Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund knows Solskjaer very well and has been following the Norwegian's path for years. However, there have not yet been any concrete discussions about that eventuality.

Solskjaer has been without a job since being sacked by Manchester United in November 2021. He spent nearly three years in charge at Old Trafford as he guided United to second in the 2020/21 season and lost the 2021 Europa League final on penalties to Villarreal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We look at the highs and lows of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's managerial spell at Man Utd

The 50-year-old is currently employed as a UEFA technical observer, attending Champions League games and providing reports throughout this season.

Discussing the potential candidates, Sky Germany's Felix Fischer said: "It would be very difficult to get Alonso now, of course. There's no chance because he wants to win three titles with Bayer Leverkusen. It's not an option for now. But for the future, they really have Alonso on their mind as an ex-player and as a really good coach.

"Zidane is on the list, he was a big player and was really successful as a coach already for Real Madrid. But as far as we know, there hasn't been any contact yet.

"The same counts for Solskjaer. He is a true legend of Manchester United and he became a nightmare for Bayern during the Champions League final in 1999.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Germany's Felix Fischer looks at the candidates who could replace Thomas Tuchel

With Bayern, Liverpool and, reportedly, Real Madrid circling, is it inevitable Alonso will leave Bayer Leverkusen?

Fischer added: "It isn't. One of the bosses said that he is certain Alonso will stay at the club. Those words can change, but it's all in the hands of Alonso. He will decide which step is best for him and which he will take next.

"If he wants to stay with Leverkusen and be successful with that club, he will do that. If there is really a chance to join Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp leaves, or Real Madrid if Carlo Ancelotti leaves or at Bayern if Tuchel leaves, he will do what feels right to him."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Melissa Reddy discusses the favourite candidates to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season and why Liverpool will be interested in them

Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy:

It is testament not only to his suitability for the role, but his status as the next top manager that Xabi Alonso is spoken about separately in the discussion for the Liverpool job to succeed Jurgen Klopp. There is Xabi, and then The Others.

It is a consequence of his small yet sublime body of work so far; the construction at Real Sociedad B, leading them back to the Segunda Division for the first time since 1961-62 and then quickly transforming Bayer Leverkusen into a tactically supreme unbeaten machine.

Only Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich have ever set a better pace atop the Bundesliga. Leverkusen have not been beaten in 32 matches across all competitions, are in the German Cup semi-finals, and the last 16 of the Europa League. They are on a special run and are primed to make history this season.

Leverkusen play with panache and intelligence; lionising possession but also shifting to control the game without the ball as they showcased in a 3-0 masterclass against Bayern.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp hailed potential successor Xabi Alonso as a 'standout' manager after his incredible season so far with Bayer Leverkusen

There have been attempts to suggest Alonso's approach jars with the more direct and transitional qualities of Liverpool's squad. While Bayer do employ a more patient build-up that is comparable to Manchester City, his Real Sociedad B were much less geared to short passing. Alonso has illustrated his adaptability already between those clubs, but also against different opponents.

He already feels like a Liverpool manager, and that's without factoring in his understanding of, and bond with the club developed during five seasons of setting the tempo in their midfield.

Alonso fits the dynamic of an exciting, young team heaving with potential that will need some nips, tucks and to create a new story.

There are complexities; he is still early into his Bayer project and ideally would have mapped a longer period of construction with them. Alonso's focus, rightly, is on crowing a fantastic season with top honours.

The club don't want to lose him, but know he will have his pick of options - Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will soon be knocking too - and can decide his timing.

Liverpool would not want to do anything to disrupt Alonso's current work. He is worth the patience though, and doing whatever is necessary to get.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.