Harry Kane: Bayern Munich's Bundesliga win 'incredible' and striker now wants more trophies

Harry Kane has told Sky Sports he is hungry for more success after clinching the first major trophy of his career at Bayern Munich.

Kane has been celebrating a Bundesliga triumph with Bayern over the past week and on Saturday scored in their final game of the season to wrap up the top-scorer prize for a second year in a row.

The England captain says it was a special feeling to get his hands on silverware and is targeting more big trophies - with Bayern and the national team.

"It was incredible," Kane said of his success this term. "A long time coming. I've had some near misses but that feeling once it was official was everything I hoped.

"A lot of hard work, dedication bottled into that moment. A weight off the shoulders. A celebration after a hard season as well.

"I'd have loved to have won a trophy earlier in my career. But even now I've won, OK it may change the perception for a lot of people. Enjoy it but we go again. We'll see how many more we can win.

"I'm in a great club, I feel really good myself, so I'm just trying to keep improving. I won't let this slow me down.

Image: Harry Kane has relished the opportunity to get his hands on a team trophy for the first time

"There's a lot to achieve still. A lot of trophies to be won, some of the biggest out there. For the national team as well, we have a tournament next summer and we've been extremely close, and I know that's something not just me but the whole team are hungry to try to achieve."

Kane's former club Tottenham can end their own long wait for a trophy on Wednesday when they face Manchester United in the Europa League final - and Spurs' record scorer is hoping they can have their own special moment in Bilbao.

"It's been a tough season for Tottenham in the league but they have the chance to make it one of the best seasons in recent history," said Kane.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Kane scored his 38th goal for Bayern Munich in all competitions this season, capping off their 4-0 win over Hoffenheim on the final day of the 2024/25 Bundesliga season

"I'm obviously wishing them all the best, I still have a lot of friends there in the players and the staff, I know how much it would mean to them, how much it would mean to the fans.

"It's going to be tough. United have experience in the bigger games. But Tottenham have shown they can compete at any level and they deserve to be in the final.

"I'll be keeping an eye on it for sure and wish them all the best."

Bayern's trophy parade: Cockatoos, karaoke and Kane in lederhosen

Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour in Munich:

"If you were anywhere near Marienplatz in Munich this weekend, you'd have heard it: Bayern Munich's men's and women's teams turning the city centre into a full-blown party.

"The celebrations took place on the balcony of Munich's stunning 151-year-old Town Hall, and it had everything. Silverware, sunshine, lederhosen and even a fake cockatoo.

"Harry Kane and Thomas Muller led the squad into the building for a meeting with Mayor Dieter Reiter. The players were dressed in traditional Bavarian gear, lederhosen for the men's team and dirndl for the women. Kane was carrying the Bundesliga trophy, while Muller, rather randomly, a cockatoo.

"Apparently it came from one of the restaurants the team celebrated in and has somehow become a lucky mascot. Vincent Kompany even made sure it made an appearance during last week's trophy lift.

"The players were all in good spirits, if a little bleary-eyed from the night before. Sunglasses were very much needed and Leon Goretzka's had 'Champions' written across the lenses for good measure.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Kane and Georgia Stanway both jump on the mic to give a little karaoke version of Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' as they celebrate winning their respective league titles

"After meeting the mayor and making their way to the balcony, the square below turned into a karaoke session. A 'techno version' of 'Sweet Caroline' got things going, with Kane and Georgia Stanway grabbing the mic to lead the singing. The crowd absolutely loved it.

"Then came the duet no one expected - Kane and Muller belting out Follow Me by Uncle Kracker, which has become the unofficial anthem in the changing room this season. Muller even revealed he and the England captain had been rehearsing it together in Ibiza.

"Later, Kane popped into one of the grand rooms of the Town Hall to chat with Sky Sports News. Kane is a dedicated, decent and professional individual with a world-class goal-scoring talent. He'd earned this day of celebration and we reflected on his trophy win.

"The players, including Stanway, Eric Dier and Michael Olise, stuck around to sign autographs and take photos with fans. Even Kompany, who looked like he was in a rush, stopped for a quick chat and spoke with real pride about what the team's achieved. He then gave an unprompted shoutout to Burnley for getting promoted.

"It's been a wild few days in Munich and after this weekend it feels like Bayern are properly back where they belong after Bayer Leverkusen dared to disrupt their flow last season. The party is only just getting started."

