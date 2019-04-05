Former Liverpool coach Zeljko Buvac tipped for Schalke job

Zeljko Buvac worked with Jurgen Klopp for 17 years

Former Liverpool assistant boss Zeljko Buvac is a leading candidate for the manager's job at Schalke, according to Sky sources in Germany.

Buvac was Jurgen Klopp's right-hand man at Anfield until his abrupt departure just days before the Champions League semi-final second leg against Roma last May.

Schalke are looking for a permanent manager to replace interim boss Huub Stevens, and sources say Buvac and the club are in negotiations.

Buvac was Klopp's right-hand man at Mainz and Dortmund before moving to Liverpool

Former Huddersfield manager David Wagner has also been linked with the job, as has ex-Bayer Leverkusen manager Roger Schmidt, now working in China with Beijing Sinobo Guoan, although the latter has distanced himself from the role.

Known as 'The Brain', the 57-year-old Buvac worked alongside Klopp throughout his managerial career starting at Mainz in 2001, but left his position last season due to personal reasons.

Buvac was briefly linked with the Arsenal job following Arsene Wenger's departure at the end of last season.