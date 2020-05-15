Bundesliga return: 'Eyes of the world' will be watching, says Schalke head of sport Jochen Schneider

The "eyes of the world" will be watching the Bundesliga this weekend as it prepares to become the first major European league to return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic, says Schalke head of sport Jochen Schneider.

Football in Germany has been suspended since March due to the crisis but with lockdown measures eased, the authorities have given the green light for the campaign to continue behind closed doors on Saturday.

Despite two of Germany's neighbours - the Netherlands and France - ending their seasons already, nine Bundesliga matches are scheduled to take place over the next three days and Schneider believes the world will be watching.

"All the eyes of the world will be on the Bundesliga at this moment in time," Schneider told Sky Sports News.

"We got calls and emails from big clubs in Spain and England and I know they are really hoping that we will manage the situation so that other leagues can restart as well.

"We know how important it is that we start now and that will be able to finish the season as well."

First weekend fixtures Sat, 2.30pm: Dortmund vs Schalke - follow live on skysports.com

Sat, 2.30pm: Augsburg vs Wolfsburg

Sat, 2.30pm: Dusseldorf vs Paderborn

Sat, 2.30pm: Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin

Sat, 2.30pm: RB Leipzig vs Freiburg

Sat, 5.30pm: Frankfurt vs M'gladbach

Sun, 2.30pm: Cologne vs Mainz

Sun, 5pm: Union Berlin vs Bayern - follow live on skysports.com

Mon, 7.30pm: Werder vs Bayer Leverkusen - follow live on skysports.com

Matches without fans 'really hurts'

Champions and current league leaders Bayern Munich travel to Union Berlin for a 5pm start on Sunday, while the keenly-contested Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke kicks off at 2.30pm on Saturday.

All matches will be contested without supporters and although necessary, Schneider admits it is a difficult situation to come to terms with.

"It really, really hurts because the fans create this special atmosphere and these games like Liverpool-Everton, Celtic-Rangers, these are the biggest games you have in a season," he said.

"Dortmund-Schalke is the biggest game here in Germany and without fans it's a nightmare, but we know for now it's the best case."

Schalke boss David Wagner is preparing his side to face rivals Borussia Dortmund

Hamann: Players trust Bundesliga

The Bundesliga is implementing new measures to ensure the safety of players and to minimise the risk of anyone involved returning a positive test during the return to action.

Former Germany international and Bayern Munich midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes players are happy with the plans in place.

"All the clubs have given the players the option whether they want to come back or whether they do come back," Hamann said.

"They get tested two or three times, most tests have been negative. I think when they first started testing they tested over 1,700 people and 10 people who tested positive went into quarantine and the rest carried on training.

"The players seem to trust the people in charge and this is why I haven't heard of a case where a player has said he doesn't want to play because he feels it's unsafe."

