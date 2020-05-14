FC Augsburg News

More from Football

Coronavirus: Augsburg coach to miss Wolfsburg clash after quarantine breach

Last Updated: 14/05/20 11:33pm

Heiko Herrlich will have to wait to take charge of his first game as Augsburg manager
Heiko Herrlich will have to wait to take charge of his first game as Augsburg manager

Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich will miss the club's first game when the Bundesliga resumes on Saturday, because he broke quarantine rules.

Herrlich said on Thursday that he left the team hotel briefly to visit a supermarket in search of toothpaste and skin cream.

Hours later, he confirmed he would miss Saturday's game, saying: "In this situation I have not lived up to my position as a role model to my team and to the public."

The game against Wolfsburg was to be Herrlich's first game in charge of 14th-place Augsburg.

He was appointed in March but has yet to oversee a game, because the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Augsburg say Herrlich will take charge of training again only after twice testing negative for the coronavirus.

