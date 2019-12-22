Bayern Munich appoint Hansi Flick until end of season

Hansi Flick will remain in charge until the end of the season

Bayern Munich have appointed interim boss Hansi Flick until the end of the season.

Having sacked Niko Kovac after their 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, the club originally said Flick would remain in charge "until at least Christmas".

However, after eight wins in his 10 games as interim boss, he has been given the job until the end of the season.

Bayern currently sit third in the Bundesliga, four points adrift of leaders RB Leipzig and two behind second-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.

The club were considering former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as Kovac's replacement and it could still be possible that they approach the Argentine at the end of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino was understood to be on list of candidates for the role at Bayern

In a statement on the club's website, Flick said: "I'm happy that FC Bayern is continuing to place trust in me as head coach.

"I really enjoy working with the team and the coaching team. We have achieved a good starting position for the second half of the season in the Bundesliga, DFB Cup and Champions League.

"Now we're recharging our batteries, and we'll prepare ourselves intensively for the second half of the season at the training camp. Then we'll try to achieve as many victories and titles as possible."