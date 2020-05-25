Philippe Coutinho: Bayern Munich loanee may not play again this season

Philippe Coutinho moved to Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018

Philippe Coutinho may not play again for Bayern Munich – as Premier League clubs weigh up a summer move for the Brazilian.

Coutinho, who is on loan at Bayern from Barcelona, is still recovering from an ankle injury and may not be available for the club's remaining fixtures.

He is two weeks away from playing, so does have a chance for the last four Bundesliga matches, should boss Hans-Dieter Flick wish to pick him.

But Bayern did not take up the option to make his loan permanent before the contractual deadline last week, as Coutinho continues his recovery in Germany.

Chelsea, along with fellow Premier League clubs Arsenal and Tottenham, are among the clubs that have been offered the chance to sign the 27-year-old, who moved to Barcelona from Liverpool for £145m two years ago.

But he would command a big fee, with three years still to run on his Barcelona deal, and he is said to be earning as much as £250,000 per week (€15m per year).

Coutinho's loan contract at Bayern will end on June 30 but both the player and his agent Kia Joorabchian have previously shown a willingness to extend that, if the Champions League resumes in August.

